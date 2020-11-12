Program aims to assist Tennesseans earn degrees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced a new program that will assist Tennesseans earn a college degree.

A news release from the Governor’s Office says the Reconnect to Workforce partnership will offer two years of tuition-free community or technical college to nearly 500,000 residents who claim unemployment benefits and have not yet earned a degree.

“As federal unemployment benefits end, we want to ensure Tennesseans have the tools needed to skill up and gain long-term employment,” Gov. Lee said. “There are over 250,000 available jobs in Tennessee and this partnership will remove barriers so Tennesseans across our state can obtain the skills needed to acquire a high-quality job.”

The release says that a large portion of those who receive the grant are from high-need populations, with 58% having dependents and almost 70% making below $50,000.

Over 2,000 students received a certificate or degree last year, according to the Governor’s Office.

The Reconnect to Workforce partnership is a partnership between the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s Tennessee Reconnect program and the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, according to the release.

To apply for the grant or to learn more, click here.