Public discusses duck hunting, duck blind draw procedures

PARSONS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission held a special meeting Thursday morning.

The meeting was held at the Parsons Municipal Building.

Leaders with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say the purpose of the meeting was for public discussion on potential changes to public lands for duck hunting and duck blind draw procedures.

During the meeting, duck hunters from all across the state voiced their concerns and opinions on the issue.

“The agency has made some possible proposals that the TWRA commission is considering, so we will have a public comment period. We will take the public’s input, we want to hear their thoughts, some more information from them, and then the commission will make a decision in a couple of months,” said Amy Snider-Spencer, the Outreach and Communications Officer for the TWRA.

Leaders with the TWRA say no other meetings on this topic will be held.