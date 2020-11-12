Sunny, But Brisk!

Weather Update: Thursday, November 12 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A much colder start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. There will be plenty of sunshine today, but polar continental airmass will keep things feeling brisk through the remainder of the morning. Heights will flatten out later as another cold front moves on shore in the Pacific Northwest today. Temps should still rise in the mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase ahead of a clipper going into this evening, may become a bit breezy. Other than passing clouds though, not expecting much fanfare there.

