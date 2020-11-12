VFW Post 1848 hosts event for those suffering from PTSD

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over 500,000 veterans currently suffer from PTSD.

The north Jackson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1848 hosted an event to bring peace to those who are suffering.

Thursday evening, Master Sgt. Doug Wonacott, an over 20 year veteran, visited the post.

Wonacott suffers from PTSD and has been instrumental in providing insight to fellow veterans and service members across the country.

Apart of the Purple Heart Project, physically and mentally wounded warriors are introduced to peace found through the therapy of hand tool wood working.

Sr. Vice Commander Fred Benjamin says Post 1848 was so captivated by Wonacotts speech, you could hear a pen drop in the room.

“This gives people an outlet or avenue to do something for wounded or veterans that are suffering from PTSD,” Benjamin said. “If we need anything in our country right now, it’s bringing the family back together so we can bring our community back together, and it is extremely important.”

