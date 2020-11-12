WGU offering new scholarships for nursing, IT

Western Governors University Tennessee is offering two new scholarships to address the increased demand for nurses and IT professionals.

The Margaret McClure Scholarship is open to any nurses who are looking to advance their careers, according to a news release. The release says the $5,000 scholarship is awarded to one student each quarter who has demonstrated activism or innovation in nursing.

Students can use that scholarship for a BSN or MSN through the university’s nursing program.

WGU’s cybersecurity scholarships are offered to 20 students pursing an IT degree in cybersecurity and are up to $5,000 each.

Applications for the scholarships are being accepted through June 30, 2021.

Western Governors University is an online, nonprofit university. For more information, click here.