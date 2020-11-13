300,458 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,852 deaths, 1,792 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 300,458 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, November 13. In addition, 3,852 people have died and 1,792 are currently hospitalized. Another 265,459 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 20,341 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 269 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,272

Bedford County – 2,153

Benton County – 620

Bledsoe County – 1,092

Blount County – 4,183

Bradley County – 4,224

Campbell County – 1,302

Cannon County – 575

Carroll County – 1,388

Carter County — 2,166

Cheatham County – 1,308

Chester County – 841

Claiborne County – 623

Clay County – 469

Cocke County – 1,374

Coffee County – 2,324

Crockett County — 1,037

Cumberland County – 2,079

Davidson County – 37,015

Decatur County – 784

DeKalb County – 902

Dickson County – 2,238

Dyer County – 2,780

Fayette County – 1,959

Fentress County – 1,054

Franklin County – 1,608

Gibson County – 2,577

Giles County – 1,208

Grainger County – 785

Greene County – 2,394

Grundy County – 672

Hamblen County – 2,917

Hamilton County – 13,963

Hancock County – 127

Hardeman County — 2,094

Hardin County – 1,574

Hawkins County – 1,544

Haywood County — 1,416

Henderson County — 1,594

Henry County — 1,134

Hickman County – 959

Houston County – 527

Humphreys County – 569

Jackson County – 596

Jefferson County – 1,855

Johnson County – 1,306

Knox County – 15,400

Lake County – 1,088

Lauderdale County – 1,815

Lawrence County – 2,169

Lewis County — 627

Lincoln County – 1,215

Loudon County – 1,942

Macon County – 1,591

Madison County – 4,486

Marion County – 944

Marshall County – 1,435

Maury County – 4,624

McMinn County – 2,030

McNairy County — 1,285

Meigs County – 399

Monroe County – 1,736

Montgomery County – 5,279

Moore County — 326

Morgan County — 540

Obion County — 2,177

Overton County – 1,390

Perry County – 418

Pickett County — 329

Polk County – 584

Putnam County – 5,199

Rhea County – 1,355

Roane County – 1,864

Robertson County – 3,045

Rutherford County – 14,659

Scott County – 675

Sequatchie County – 441

Sevier County – 4,029

Shelby County – 41,574

Smith County – 1,210

Stewart County — 468

Sullivan County – 4,982

Sumner County – 7,638

Tipton County – 2,916

Trousdale County – 1,845

Unicoi County – 620

Union County — 611

Van Buren County – 261

Warren County – 1,919

Washington County – 4,720

Wayne County – 1,684

Weakley County — 1,818

White County – 1,482

Williamson County – 9,034

Wilson County – 5,906

Out of state – 5,413

Pending – 3,039

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 370

Asian – 2,572

Black or African-American – 46,878

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 209

Other/Multiracial – 30,777

White – 173,065

Pending – 46,587

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 200,520

Hispanic or Latino– 29,479

Pending – 70,459

Gender:

Female – 156,641

Male – 141,491

Pending – 2,326

Clusters:

Number of facilities with one case or more (resident or staff) in the previous 28 days – 289

Total number of COVID-positive residents – 4,557

Total number of resident deaths – 538

Total number of COVID-positive staff – 3,901

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.