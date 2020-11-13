Additional death, 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department says an 85-year-old man died Nov. 8 due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed another 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. There are now a total of 4,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The new cases range in age from 2-years-old to 97-years-old.
There are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,801 (60%)
- 38301: 1,349 (28.9%)
- 38356: 68 (1.5%)
- 38391: 49 (1.1%)
- 38366: 85 (1.8%)
- 38343: 46 (1%)
- 38313: 104 (2.2%)
- 38392: 35 (0.7%)
- 38355: 17 (0.4%)
- 38362: 48 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 6 (0.1%)
- 38308: 10 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38351: 1 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 44 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,282 (27.5%)
- White: 1,896 (40.6%)
- Asian: 15 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 96 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 84 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,296 (27.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,595 (55.6%)
- Male: 2,037 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 37 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,921 (84%)
- Not recovered: 112 (2.4%)
- Better: 203 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 344 (7.4%)
- Deaths: 89 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 215 (4.6%)
- 11 – 20 years: 579 (12.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 822 (17.6%)
- 31 – 40 years: 697 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 664 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 676 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 484 (10.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 282 (6%)
- 80+: 206 (4.4%)
- Unknown: 44 (1%)