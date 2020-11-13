Additional death, 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says an 85-year-old man died Nov. 8 due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. There are now a total of 4,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The new cases range in age from 2-years-old to 97-years-old.

There are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,801 (60%)
  • 38301: 1,349 (28.9%)
  • 38356: 68 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 49 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 85 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 46 (1%)
  • 38313: 104 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 35 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 48 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 10 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.05%)
  • 38351: 1 (0.05%)
  • Unknown: 44 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,282 (27.5%)
  • White: 1,896 (40.6%)
  • Asian: 15 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 96 (2.1%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 84 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 1,296 (27.7%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,595 (55.6%)
  • Male: 2,037 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 37 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,921 (84%)
  • Not recovered: 112 (2.4%)
  • Better: 203 (4.3%)
  • Unknown: 344 (7.4%)
  • Deaths: 89 (1.9%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 215 (4.6%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 579 (12.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 822 (17.6%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 697 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 664 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 676 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 484 (10.4%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 282 (6%)
  • 80+: 206 (4.4%)
  • Unknown: 44 (1%)
