Additional death, 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says an 85-year-old man died Nov. 8 due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. There are now a total of 4,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The new cases range in age from 2-years-old to 97-years-old.

There are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,801 (60%)

38301: 1,349 (28.9%)

38356: 68 (1.5%)

38391: 49 (1.1%)

38366: 85 (1.8%)

38343: 46 (1%)

38313: 104 (2.2%)

38392: 35 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 48 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 6 (0.1%)

38308: 10 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38351: 1 (0.05%)

Unknown: 44 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,282 (27.5%)

White: 1,896 (40.6%)

Asian: 15 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 96 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 84 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,296 (27.7%)

Gender:

Female: 2,595 (55.6%)

Male: 2,037 (43.6%)

Unknown: 37 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,921 (84%)

Not recovered: 112 (2.4%)

Better: 203 (4.3%)

Unknown: 344 (7.4%)

Deaths: 89 (1.9%)

Age: