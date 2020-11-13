Camden man arrested in murder-for-hire plot

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Camden man has been arrested in connection to an ongoing murder-for-hire plot following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, TBI agents began investigating 40-year-old Caleb Bryant on Monday at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe.

The release states that during the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that Bryant attempted to hire someone to kill an East Tennessee individual.

Bryant was charged Thursday with one count of criminal attempt to commit first degree murder, the release states.

Bryant was booked into the Benton County Jail where he is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.