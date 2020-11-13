Educator of the Week: Charlencia Taylor

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Charlencia Taylor has been a teacher for five years now. She got her degrees at the University of Memphis and at Union University.

The Humboldt Junior and Senior High School teacher is now back home, helping her students understand social issues and history as a 7th and 8th grade social studies teacher.

“My favorite thing about teaching is just laughing with students and just knowing who they are outside of being a student, so just hearing about their day, or things they want to do, places they want to go,” Taylor said.

Currently, Taylor is working on another master’s degree for urban and regional planning. She wants to use that in the future, coupled with her interest in education, to help build better communities for minority students so that they have options in their own communities to succeed.

Taylor is thankful to be recognized as Educator of the Week.

“It’s always good to be recognized for something you love doing, and people seeing the hard work that you do,” Taylor said.

Taylor is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her, or any other nominee, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.