HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The mask mandate in Henry County has been extended to Saturday, Nov. 21.

A news release from the Office of Emergency Management and Safety in Henry County announced the extension on Friday. The original order was set to expire Saturday at midnight.

Free COVID-19 testing is available from the Henry County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. You must make an appointment to be tested.