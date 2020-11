JACKSON, Tenn. — A home was damaged in a shooting Thursday night in west Jackson.

Jackson police say officers responded to a report of shots fired near Commodore Cove around 11 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators say a home was damaged and shell casings were located at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.