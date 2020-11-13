Jackson residents react to new mask mandate

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department reinstated a mask mandate.

The health department says it will go in effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. It’s currently set to expire on December 29.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked residents what they thought about the change.

“I think it’s a bad thing. I don’t like wearing masks. If you are not sick, you don’t need one. If you’re sick, you need one. If you’re sick, you’re supposed to stay home,” said resident Rex Waugerman.

“I am for the mask mandate because I have seen a recent spike in the cases in Madison County, and I think it will keep everybody safer,” said resident Ben Herron.

Health department Regional Director Kim Tedford says, due to the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, the decision is similar to the one we were under earlier this year.

“It is hard to keep your mask on all day, I know, but it’s keeping everyone safe, and I have siblings at home and I want them to be safe too,” said resident Brooklyn Herron.

“I think it would be safer if everyone stays at home as much as they could, and get out when you need to,” Ben Herron said.

Again, the mask mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. You will need to wear a mask in Madison County businesses starting Saturday.