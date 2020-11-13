Jackson Symphony continues 60th season

JACKSON, Tenn. — This weekend the Jackson Symphony will continue its 60th season with the largest orchestra they have had so far. Anyone and everyone is invited.

This is the Jackson Symphony’s third concert of the series this year, and there will be two seatings on Saturday, November 14 at 6 p.m, and 8 p.m.

World-renown organist Paul Jacobs will be performing and premiering commission work for the Jackson Symphony.

If you miss the performance, Jacobs will be performing a one hour recital at First Baptist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Director Sherry Freeman says Jacobs is one of the finest organist in the world.

“It will be a great weekend. It’s a wonderful time to get out, celebrate the 60th season of the Jackson Symphony, and also a safe way to get out and enjoy live music,” Freeman said.

Tickets will be sold at the door as long as there is available space. To find more information, click here.