JMCSS launches parent support group for virtual learning

JACKSON, Tenn. — Parents in the Jackson-Madison County School System now have the opportunity to participate in a parent support group for virtual learning.

Due to COVID-19, parents of students in the school district are still adjusting to the many changes. JMCSS Parent Hub is making sure parents have all the support they need to get through the school year.

“Family Support Fridays” is being held at the Lambuth Memorial Methodist Church to reach out to families who are in need of support and encouragement.

“Families are dealing with a lot of different things right now, so we want to provide resources for families to help with their academics as well as other basic needs,” said JMCSS Title I Parent Engagement Coordinator Angela Searcy.

The goal of the Parent Hub is to help JMCSS students succeed while doing virtual learning at home. Parents can come to the support group to not only express their concerns, but to connect to the workshops.

They also get items like hygiene products and cleaning supplies provided by the Regional Inter-faith Association and United Way.

“We hope to expand the resources and our partners, and we hope to be able to do workshops here virtually or small groups in the future,” Searcy said.

The event is held every second and fourth Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They also have Spanish translators for those who do not speak English.