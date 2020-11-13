Rain Showers and Gusty Winds Expected Saturday Night

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, November 13th

Last night’s cold front is keeping this afternoons temperatures to the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll be warming up quite a bit more tomorrow with south winds throughout the day putting highs in the middle 70s but another cold front will come through Saturday night. It’s possible that we’ll see gusty winds and showers across the area overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will become partly cloudy overnight, but we'll have dry weather continue through Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s at high school football games tonight, so bring a jacket and a hot beverage!

Temperatures will warm up to the middle 70s Saturday afternoon with winds from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will become increasingly cloudy throughout the day with a slight chance for rain in northwest Tennessee. Showers are much more likely after sunset, but especially from 10 p.m. through 3 a.m. Sunday. Winds will become strong overnight with a potential for gusts up to 40 mph which may bring isolated power outages. Showers will disperse Sunday morning with temperatures in the lower 50s at sunrise. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including where Tropical Storm Iota is going in the Caribbean Sea, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

