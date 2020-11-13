Sunny And Slightly Cooler Today

Weather Update: Friday, November 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Temps started off this morning a little more mild than forecast. This was because the cold front was a little behind schedule! As of 7:00 AM, most of the area has been cleared of the front. High pressure settled in NE Kansas will move east towards central Missouri and Illinois. Like yesterday, the high pressure will tend to hold temps down this afternoon into the upper 60s. But overall, we still have a nice Friday on the way, with temps falling through the 50s if you’re heading out to any football games this evening. Clouds will start to increase late tonight into Saturday ahead of the next cold front, but the front isnt set to arrive until Sunday morning. For now Saturday looks pretty good with highs still around 72°.



