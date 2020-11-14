305,120 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,877 deaths, 1,868 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 305,120 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, November 14. In addition, 3,877 people have died and 1,868 are currently hospitalized. Another 268,368 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 20,947 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 273 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,311

Bedford County – 2,201

Benton County – 632

Bledsoe County – 1,098

Blount County – 4,239

Bradley County – 4,304

Campbell County – 1,319

Cannon County – 588

Carroll County – 1,408

Carter County — 2,202

Cheatham County – 1,319

Chester County – 857

Claiborne County – 634

Clay County – 470

Cocke County – 1,405

Coffee County – 2,346

Crockett County — 1,045

Cumberland County – 2,130

Davidson County – 37,364

Decatur County – 804

DeKalb County – 953

Dickson County – 2,275

Dyer County – 2,803

Fayette County – 1,973

Fentress County – 1,063

Franklin County – 1,647

Gibson County – 2,611

Giles County – 1,241

Grainger County – 790

Greene County – 2,451

Grundy County – 682

Hamblen County – 2,961

Hamilton County – 14,202

Hancock County – 129

Hardeman County — 2,100

Hardin County – 1,588

Hawkins County – 1,575

Haywood County — 1,474

Henderson County — 1,603

Henry County — 1,159

Hickman County – 969

Houston County – 530

Humphreys County – 578

Jackson County – 598

Jefferson County – 1,892

Johnson County – 1,311

Knox County – 15,654

Lake County – 1,093

Lauderdale County – 1,836

Lawrence County – 2,217

Lewis County — 640

Lincoln County – 1,257

Loudon County – 1,969

Macon County – 1,612

Madison County – 4,530

Marion County – 959

Marshall County – 1,457

Maury County – 4,741

McMinn County – 2,075

McNairy County — 1,302

Meigs County – 404

Monroe County – 17,53

Montgomery County – 5,374

Moore County — 329

Morgan County — 557

Obion County — 2,217

Overton County – 1,398

Perry County – 424

Pickett County — 334

Polk County – 596

Putnam County – 5,271

Rhea County – 1,370

Roane County – 1,900

Robertson County – 3,078

Rutherford County – 14,883

Scott County – 692

Sequatchie County – 445

Sevier County – 4,082

Shelby County – 42,005

Smith County – 1,225

Stewart County — 474

Sullivan County – 5,059

Sumner County – 7,776

Tipton County – 2,994

Trousdale County – 1,857

Unicoi County – 644

Union County — 628

Van Buren County – 274

Warren County – 1,978

Washington County – 4,811

Wayne County – 1,687

Weakley County — 1,851

White County – 1,499

Williamson County – 9,218

Wilson County – 6,057

Out of state – 5,523

Pending – 3,277

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 375

Asian – 2,600

Black or African-American – 47,238

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 210

Other/Multiracial – 31,229

White – 175,431

Pending – 48,037

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 202,324

Hispanic or Latino– 29,632

Pending – 73,164

Gender:

Female – 159,160

Male – 143,595

Pending – 2,365

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.