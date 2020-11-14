99 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,768 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 99 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are now a total of 4,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says the newest patients range in age from 5-years-old to 98-years-old.

There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,872 (60.2%)

38301: 1,363 (28.6%)

38356: 71 (1.5%)

38391: 49 (1%)

38366: 86 (1.8%)

38343: 47 (1%)

38313: 105 (2.2%)

38392: 36 (0.8%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 49 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 7 (0.1%)

38308: 11 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (.05%)

38351: 1 (.05%)

Unknown: 48 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,295 (27.2%)

White: 1,929 (40.4%)

Asian: 15 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 98 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 85 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,346 (28.2%)

Gender:

Female: 2,663 (55.8%)

Male: 2,073 (43.5%)

Unknown: 32 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,946 (82.8%)

Not recovered: 139 (2.9%)

Better: 243 (5.1%)

Unknown: 351 (7.3%)

Deaths: 89 (1.9%)

Age: