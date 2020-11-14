99 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,768 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 99 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
There are now a total of 4,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says the newest patients range in age from 5-years-old to 98-years-old.
There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,872 (60.2%)
- 38301: 1,363 (28.6%)
- 38356: 71 (1.5%)
- 38391: 49 (1%)
- 38366: 86 (1.8%)
- 38343: 47 (1%)
- 38313: 105 (2.2%)
- 38392: 36 (0.8%)
- 38355: 17 (0.4%)
- 38362: 49 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 7 (0.1%)
- 38308: 11 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (.05%)
- 38351: 1 (.05%)
- Unknown: 48 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,295 (27.2%)
- White: 1,929 (40.4%)
- Asian: 15 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 98 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 85 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,346 (28.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,663 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,073 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 32 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,946 (82.8%)
- Not recovered: 139 (2.9%)
- Better: 243 (5.1%)
- Unknown: 351 (7.3%)
- Deaths: 89 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 219 (4.6%)
- 11 – 20 years: 592 (12.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 838 (17.6%)
- 31 – 40 years: 709 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 678 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 688 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 501 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 290 (6.1%)
- 80+: 216 (4.5%)
- Unknown: 37 (0.8%)