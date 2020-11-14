99 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,768 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 99 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are now a total of 4,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says the newest patients range in age from 5-years-old to 98-years-old.

There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,872 (60.2%)
  • 38301: 1,363 (28.6%)
  • 38356: 71 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 49 (1%)
  • 38366: 86 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 47 (1%)
  • 38313: 105 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 36 (0.8%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 49 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 7 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 11 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (.05%)
  • 38351: 1 (.05%)
  • Unknown: 48 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,295 (27.2%)
  • White: 1,929 (40.4%)
  • Asian: 15 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 98 (2.1%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 85 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 1,346 (28.2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,663 (55.8%)
  • Male: 2,073 (43.5%)
  • Unknown: 32 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,946 (82.8%)
  • Not recovered: 139 (2.9%)
  • Better: 243 (5.1%)
  • Unknown: 351 (7.3%)
  • Deaths: 89 (1.9%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 219 (4.6%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 592 (12.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 838 (17.6%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 709 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 678 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 688 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 501 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 290 (6.1%)
  • 80+: 216 (4.5%)
  • Unknown: 37 (0.8%)
