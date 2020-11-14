Businesses react to reinstated mask mandate

MADISON COUNTY., Tenn. – On Friday, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department reinstated a mask mandate that went into effect on Saturday.

Business owners in Jackson are reacting to the mandate, and what this means for their business as well as customers.

“I would have liked to have seen Jackson probably keep the mandate in place instead of stopping and restarting. I hope it’s not going to affect my business. It’s just one of those things you just don’t know,” said Rhonda Moubray, owner of The Corner Boutique.

“I’m actually relieved that we reinstated the mask mandate. I feel like with our recent uptick in numbers that it’s important we feel pretty confident about staying safe and doing deep cleans,” said Calista Joyce, owner of Beyond Vogue.

As of Saturday, there were 99 new cases in Madison County that were confirmed. Hunter Cross and Joe North, who are the owners of Third Eye Curiosities Record Store say they will continue to do everything they can in order to provide a safe environment for their customers.

“Anything we can do as business owners to stay open, we will do it,” said Cross.

“There are different opinions on it but we don’t want to get into politics. We just want to sell records and stay safe,” said North.