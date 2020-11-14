Dyer Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of fraudulent phone calls

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a caller posing as law enforcement.

An individual is calling several residents posing to be a Law Enforcement Officer from the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office…. Posted by Dyer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The sheriff’s office says the person posing as a member of Dyer County law enforcement is calling individuals about failing to answer a subpoena, failure to appear and contempt of court.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they do not call about warrants. The sheriff’s office says if a call is made, they will not ask for credit or debit card information or request payment over the phone.

The Facebook post by the sheriff’s office says they are working to identify the caller.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 285-2802.