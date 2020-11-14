Henderson church holds toy drive for the holidays

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local church is making the holidays a little brighter for families in West Tennessee.

Henderson Church of God is accepting donations of toys and food for families in need for Christmas.

Assistant Pastor Sheila Taylor says the church has received requests from 175 families in West Tennessee.

Taylor says many families are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor says another toy drive will take place November 28 at the Chester County High School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.