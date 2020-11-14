Jackson Symphony celebrates 60th season

JACKSON, Tenn. – This weekend, the Jackson Symphony continued its 60th season with the largest orchestra they have had so far.

World-renowned organist Paul Jacobs performed for the Jackson Symphony Saturday.

Executive director of the symphony, Sherry Freeman says Saturday night’s performance is special in so many ways.

Freeman says she wants to give thanks to the community for always supporting the symphony.

“We’re premiering tonight our concert for our commission piece for the 60th season of our symphony and we are just so appreciative of the community and all of their support,” said Freeman.

Freeman also says staff is making sure to keep their audience safe with COVID-19 policies in place.