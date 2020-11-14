JMCSS hosts annual school board retreat

JACKSON, Tenn. — New plans are underway for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

The JMCSS school board gathered Saturday morning for their annual board retreat.

Board members met to discuss what the school system will look like in the next three to five years.

Other topics discussed included plans for a stadium at Jackson Central-Merry Early College High, a future youth symphony and Cyber School.

“Cyber, we didn’t plan on it. Nobody planned on a lot of things that happened this year because of COVID-19, but Cyber is our 24th school,” said Chairman Pete Johnson. “So we want to officially launch a cyber school and actually talk about a location for that program.”

Johnson says the board retreat is typically held once a year, but due to COVID-19, multiple meetings will be held next year to discuss changes.