Pet of the Week: Keke

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.

Her name? Keke, do you love her? You know the tune, this is in fact Keke.

She is a very special silver fox looking for her forever home. Keke is approximately 14-years-old, 12 pounds and is a Dachshund mix.

She is spayed, heartworm negative and up-to-date on vaccinations. She is also dog friendly!

Keke came to Saving the Animals Together with Daisy. They were both abandoned when their family moved on without them.

Keke is a sweet girl who just needs someone who will snuggle her for the rest of her days.

If you’re interested in adopting Keke, or any another dog, visit the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.