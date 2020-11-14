Salvation Army holds Red Kettle Kickoff ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization is giving back to the community and helping kick start a great cause for the holidays.

The Red Kettle campaign has started, and to celebrate, the Salvation Army hosted a kickoff ceremony.

“I am so excited. I’m so excited that we are now working actively to rescue Christmas,” said Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.

Members of the community came out to hear live music and guest speakers at the AMP in downtown Jackson.

“This was a combination of our Kettle Kickoff and our Angel Tree Kickoff. In the past it has been done in the mall, but because we wanted to social distance, because the weather is so nice, we brought it out to the Farmers Market,” Cancia said.

There was a Christmas tree where people chose a less fortunate child to sponsor for Christmas.

“It has been incredible, just the amount of people that have called needing assistance this season,” Cancia said. “And so knowing that we are now working through our Red Kettle campaign, where we are working towards rescue Christmas, I’m so excited. I know that the community is going to join together to support.”

The Salvation Army says it looks forward to this upcoming season. They add that they are excited to rescue Christmas for those in need.

They are looking for volunteers. If you would like to sign up to become a bell ringer this holiday season, visit the Salvation Army’s website.