Showers And Gusty Winds Likely By Saturday Night

Weather Update – 11:05 a.m. – Saturday, November 14th

*Severe Weather Can’t Be Ruled Out For Tonight*

Clouds will take over for the rest of our Saturday. A powerful cold front will blast through the area overnight into early Sunday morning producing possible 40 mph winds at times along with heavy downpours. Most of the severe weather will be just off to our west, however, we’ll have to be mindful that the storms may not have enough time to die down before making it into west Tennessee. Either way, Winds will be howling overnight and outdoor lawn furniture should be tied down and trashcans brought in before tonight.

The severe threat will mainly be for strong wind gusts that could exceed 50 mph causing sporadic power outages. *TIMING* looks to have the worst of the wind and storms moving through from west to east between 11 pm and 3 am.

TODAY

Becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70’s and wind gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Showers and storms becoming likely with damaging winds possible up to 40 or even 50 mph. Overnight lows around 51.

SUNDAY

Clearing and cooler with skies becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon, High of 64. Breezy winds from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph. After the rain moves out early Sunday, expect several days of dry and mostly sunny weather!

