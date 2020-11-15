310,937 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,893 deaths, 1,785 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 310,937 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, November 15. In addition, 3,893 people have died and 1,785 are currently hospitalized. Another 270,091 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 21,579 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 273 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,359

Bedford County – 2,248

Benton County – 651

Bledsoe County – 1,106

Blount County – 4,303

Bradley County – 4,378

Campbell County – 1,329

Cannon County – 606

Carroll County – 1,442

Carter County — 2,240

Cheatham County – 1,343

Chester County – 874

Claiborne County – 645

Clay County – 474

Cocke County – 1,424

Coffee County – 2,376

Crockett County — 1,056

Cumberland County – 2,171

Davidson County – 37,842

Decatur County – 814

DeKalb County – 971

Dickson County – 2,349

Dyer County – 2,826

Fayette County – 1,985

Fentress County – 1,091

Franklin County – 1,678

Gibson County – 2,660

Giles County – 1,254

Grainger County – 806

Greene County – 2,496

Grundy County – 694

Hamblen County – 3,034

Hamilton County – 14,437

Hancock County – 131

Hardeman County — 2,119

Hardin County – 1,617

Hawkins County – 1,611

Haywood County — 1,486

Henderson County — 1,619

Henry County — 1,227

Hickman County – 990

Houston County – 533

Humphreys County – 591

Jackson County – 611

Jefferson County – 1,914

Johnson County – 1324

Knox County – 15,959

Lake County – 1,107

Lauderdale County – 1,846

Lawrence County – 2,253

Lewis County — 647

Lincoln County – 1,271

Loudon County – 2,006

Macon County – 1,617

Madison County – 4,627

Marion County – 968

Marshall County – 1,472

Maury County – 4,819

McMinn County – 2,133

McNairy County — 1,315

Meigs County – 415

Monroe County – 1,789

Montgomery County – 5,493

Moore County — 332

Morgan County — 568

Obion County — 2,247

Overton County – 1,415

Perry County – 429

Pickett County — 341

Polk County – 599

Putnam County – 5,335

Rhea County – 1,391

Roane County – 1,974

Robertson County – 3,161

Rutherford County – 15,146

Scott County – 721

Sequatchie County – 448

Sevier County – 4,126

Shelby County – 42,660

Smith County – 1,269

Stewart County — 487

Sullivan County – 5,253

Sumner County – 7,995

Tipton County – 3,065

Trousdale County – 1,863

Unicoi County – 661

Union County — 639

Van Buren County – 287

Warren County – 2,031

Washington County – 4,930

Wayne County – 1,695

Weakley County — 1,913

White County – 1,529

Williamson County – 9,489

Wilson County – 6,168

Out of state – 5,726

Pending – 3,572

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 378

Asian – 2,633

Black or African-American – 47,680

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 210

Other/Multiracial – 31,716

White – 178,022

Pending – 50,298

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 204,082

Hispanic or Latino – 29,772

Pending – 77,083

Gender:

Female – 162,289

Male – 146,236

Pending – 2,412

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.