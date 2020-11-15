58 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,826 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
There are now a total of 4,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says the newest patients range in age from 9-months-old to 81-years-old.
There are currently 32 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,906 (60.2%)
- 38301: 1,378 (28.6%)
- 38356: 73 (1.5%)
- 38391: 50 (1%)
- 38366: 87 (1.8%)
- 38343: 47 (1%)
- 38313: 108 (2.2%)
- 38392: 36 (0.8%)
- 38355: 17 (0.4%)
- 38362: 50 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 7 (0.1%)
- 38308: 11 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (.05%)
- 38345: 2 (.05%)
- Unknown: 48 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,302 (27%)
- White: 1,950 (40.4%)
- Asian: 15 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 102 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 85 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,372 (28.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,699 (55.9%)
- Male: 2,094 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 33 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,963 (82.1%)
- Not recovered: 167 (3.5%)
- Better: 266 (5.5%)
- Unknown: 341 (7.1%)
- Deaths: 89 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 222 (4.6%)
- 11 – 20 years: 601 (12.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 842 (17.4%)
- 31 – 40 years: 718 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 690 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 698 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 507 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 293 (6.1%)
- 80+: 217 (4.4%)
- Unknown: 38 (0.8%)