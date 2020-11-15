58 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,826 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are now a total of 4,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says the newest patients range in age from 9-months-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 32 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,906 (60.2%)

38301: 1,378 (28.6%)

38356: 73 (1.5%)

38391: 50 (1%)

38366: 87 (1.8%)

38343: 47 (1%)

38313: 108 (2.2%)

38392: 36 (0.8%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 50 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 7 (0.1%)

38308: 11 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (.05%)

38345: 2 (.05%)

Unknown: 48 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,302 (27%)

White: 1,950 (40.4%)

Asian: 15 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 102 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 85 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,372 (28.4%)

Gender:

Female: 2,699 (55.9%)

Male: 2,094 (43.4%)

Unknown: 33 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,963 (82.1%)

Not recovered: 167 (3.5%)

Better: 266 (5.5%)

Unknown: 341 (7.1%)

Deaths: 89 (1.8%)

Age: