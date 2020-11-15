Dancers prepare for 47th season of the Nutcracker performance

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Nutcracker Ballet is a performance many people look forward to around Christmas time. The Ballet Arts of Jackson is preparing to showcase the popular show to the community.

Ballet instructor Caroline Meinert says this years nutcracker performance will be special in many ways.

“We have some new scenes we’re incorporating as well as paying tribute to some of the things we’ve done in the past but adding new exciting qualities to the show that we haven’t had before,” said Meinert.

The nutcracker performance in Jackson started in 1973. It is the longest running ballet showcase in the state of Tennessee.

Due to COVID-19, the organization is making sure to have safety guidelines in place for dancers and the audience to keep the show going.

“People need some joy and happiness for the season with everything that we have been through this year. As a community, we’re also taking precaution for our audience members to make sure they’re safe like wearing a mask when you buy your tickets. It automatically puts you six feet apart from the next person ,” said Meinert.

Eboni Godwin and Reese Davis who are lead dancers in the show say preparing for the showcase has been challenging because of the pandemic. Their dedication to dancing is what keeps them going.

“I think my favorite thing about performing is the relationships I’ve created with the dancers. They are really strong and I’m glad I have the support system I do,” said Godwin.

“It certainly prepares you for being independent. It helps you gain confidence to be an extrovert, if that make sense” said Davis.