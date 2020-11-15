Juilliard organist performs recital at local church

JACKSON, Tenn. — Following the Jackson Symphony’s concert Saturday night, organist Paul Jacobs played in a recital at First Baptist Church in Jackson.

Jacobs became the youngest faculty member at the Juilliard School in New York City at 26-years-old. At age 27, he became the chair of the organ department.

Members of the community came out to witness the musical event.

“There’s 18 hours of organ music by Bach and this gentleman plays them all nonstop, and he can play them all from memory. To say that we have a talent here in Jackson today is putting it mildly,” said Jackson Symphony Conductor Peter Shannon.

The Symphony performs monthly at First Baptist Church.