Pinson church celebrates 25 years of ministry

PINSON, Tenn. — A local church is celebrating 25 years of ministry.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Pinson celebrated Pastor Dennis McBride and First Lady Flora McBride for their years of preaching.

“They are loving people. They will help you. They will get out of the bed and come and see about you. If you need something done, they will be there for you,” said Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Social Minister Mariah Key.

Dennis McBride says he was initially against having the celebration due to COVID-19, but with convincing from church members, he agreed.

“It feels good. We really appreciate the people’s desire to want to be a blessing to us in spite of the pandemic,” he said. “And you know, we didn’t want to do it, but they wanted to be a blessing to us so we went ahead and allowed it to happen, but we really appreciate it. It just shows what type of church this is.”

For many of the church members, this is their first time gathering since March. They say this makes the event even more special, and it holds a bigger meaning in everyone’s heart.

“It’s a good feeling. It’s a good feeling to fellowship and just talk among each other. We haven’t seen each other since the last time we’ve did this,” Key said.

Flora McBride says they continue to honor their faith even during the pandemic.

“We’re just thankful to God for this chance of opportunity and just to, as pastor just said, as we continue to stay apart, we stay in faith,” she said.

The McBride family wants to extend their deepest appreciation to those who helped make the event possible.

The church has been temporarily closed since March due to the pandemic. Church members say they are excited to be a part of this special moment.