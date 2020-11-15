Pope Concessions brings fair food to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – Pope Concessions out of Greenfield was back in Jackson Sunday.

Because of the pandemic all the fairs and other events they would normally setup at have been shut down or canceled.

Pope Concessions was set up at the Omni Center on the 45 bypass.

There were five concession stands selling delicious food like funnel cakes, fried oreos, hot dogs and more.

“The corn dogs are beef. They are 100% beef. No pork and if you don’t eat pork like me, you can come get you a corn dog,” said Daynetta Grundy who was attending the concessions.

Pope Concessions has been setting up at multiple locations across West Tennessee just to keep their employees working.