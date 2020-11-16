318,888 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,923 deaths, 1,810 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of cases 318,888 of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, November 16. In addition, 3,923 people have died and 1,810 are currently hospitalized. Another 271,864 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 22,234 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 278 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,452

Bedford County – 2,333

Benton County – 664

Bledsoe County – 1,114

Blount County – 4,467

Bradley County – 4,460

Campbell County – 1,354

Cannon County – 631

Carroll County – 1,475

Carter County — 2,294

Cheatham County – 1,375

Chester County – 893

Claiborne County – 667

Clay County – 479

Cocke County – 1,466

Coffee County – 2,411

Crockett County — 1,066

Cumberland County – 2,224

Davidson County – 38,583

Decatur County – 823

DeKalb County – 992

Dickson County – 2,454

Dyer County – 2,878

Fayette County – 2,016

Fentress County – 1,101

Franklin County – 1,739

Gibson County – 2,714

Giles County – 1,282

Grainger County – 824

Greene County – 2,572

Grundy County – 701

Hamblen County – 3,085

Hamilton County – 14,797

Hancock County – 133

Hardeman County — 2,132

Hardin County – 1,630

Hawkins County – 1,662

Haywood County — 1,511

Henderson County — 1,652

Henry County — 1,249

Hickman County – 1,018

Houston County – 539

Humphreys County – 606

Jackson County – 627

Jefferson County – 1,966

Johnson County – 1,335

Knox County –16,333

Lake County – 1,114

Lauderdale County – 1,885

Lawrence County – 2,315

Lewis County — 666

Lincoln County – 1,308

Loudon County – 2,039

Macon County – 1,644

Madison County – 4,697

Marion County – 986

Marshall County – 1,508

Maury County – 5,094

McMinn County – 2,173

McNairy County — 1,324

Meigs County – 425

Monroe County – 1,835

Montgomery County – 5,672

Moore County — 338

Morgan County — 579

Obion County — 2,279

Overton County – 1,428

Perry County – 437

Pickett County — 345

Polk County – 602

Putnam County – 5,444

Rhea County – 1,438

Roane County – 2,022

Robertson County – 3,255

Rutherford County – 15,530

Scott County – 764

Sequatchie County – 462

Sevier County – 4,225

Shelby County – 43,478

Smith County – 1,280

Stewart County — 509

Sullivan County – 5,382

Sumner County – 8,211

Tipton County – 3,144

Trousdale County – 1,870

Unicoi County – 687

Union County — 651

Van Buren County – 288

Warren County – 2,073

Washington County – 5,077

Wayne County – 1,712

Weakley County — 1,943

White County – 1,572

Williamson County – 9,815

Wilson County – 6,344

Out of state – 6,178

Pending – 4,062

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 391

Asian – 2,698

Black or African-American – 48,376

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 211

Other/Multiracial – 32,303

White – 181,900

Pending – 53,009

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 206,898

Hispanic or Latino – 30,052

Pending – 81,938

Gender:

Female – 166,542

Male – 149,854

Pending – 2,492

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.