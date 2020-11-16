Additional death, 50 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says a 63-year-old woman died Nov. 15 due to complications from COVID-19.

A total of 90 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

In addition, the health department says another 50 Madison County residents have tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,876.

Those cases range in age from 9-years-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,938 (60.3%)
  • 38301: 1,388 (28.5%)
  • 38356: 74 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 52 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 88 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 47 (1%)
  • 38313: 110 (2.3%)
  • 38392: 36 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 51 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 7 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 11 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (.05%)
  • 38345: 2 (.05%)
  • Unknown: 49 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,312 (26.9%)
  • White: 1,970 (40.4%)
  • Asian: 15 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 103 (2.1%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 88 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 1,388 (28.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,729 (55.9%)
  • Male: 2,118 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 35 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,972 (81.5%)
  • Not recovered: 180 (3.7%)
  • Better: 276 (5.7%)
  • Unknown: 358 (7.3%)
  • Deaths: 90 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 224 (4.6%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 607 (12.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 857 (17.6%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 721 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 697 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 705 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 511 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 295 (6.1%)
  • 80+: 219 (4.5%)
  • Unknown: 40 (0.8%)
