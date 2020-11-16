Additional death, 50 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department says a 63-year-old woman died Nov. 15 due to complications from COVID-19.
A total of 90 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
In addition, the health department says another 50 Madison County residents have tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,876.
Those cases range in age from 9-years-old to 81-years-old.
There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,938 (60.3%)
- 38301: 1,388 (28.5%)
- 38356: 74 (1.5%)
- 38391: 52 (1.1%)
- 38366: 88 (1.8%)
- 38343: 47 (1%)
- 38313: 110 (2.3%)
- 38392: 36 (0.7%)
- 38355: 17 (0.3%)
- 38362: 51 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 7 (0.1%)
- 38308: 11 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (.05%)
- 38345: 2 (.05%)
- Unknown: 49 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,312 (26.9%)
- White: 1,970 (40.4%)
- Asian: 15 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 103 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 88 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,388 (28.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,729 (55.9%)
- Male: 2,118 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 35 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,972 (81.5%)
- Not recovered: 180 (3.7%)
- Better: 276 (5.7%)
- Unknown: 358 (7.3%)
- Deaths: 90 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 224 (4.6%)
- 11 – 20 years: 607 (12.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 857 (17.6%)
- 31 – 40 years: 721 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 697 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 705 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 511 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 295 (6.1%)
- 80+: 219 (4.5%)
- Unknown: 40 (0.8%)