Additional death, 50 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says a 63-year-old woman died Nov. 15 due to complications from COVID-19.

A total of 90 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

In addition, the health department says another 50 Madison County residents have tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,876.

Those cases range in age from 9-years-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,938 (60.3%)

38301: 1,388 (28.5%)

38356: 74 (1.5%)

38391: 52 (1.1%)

38366: 88 (1.8%)

38343: 47 (1%)

38313: 110 (2.3%)

38392: 36 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.3%)

38362: 51 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 7 (0.1%)

38308: 11 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (.05%)

38345: 2 (.05%)

Unknown: 49 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,312 (26.9%)

White: 1,970 (40.4%)

Asian: 15 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 103 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 88 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,388 (28.5%)

Gender:

Female: 2,729 (55.9%)

Male: 2,118 (43.4%)

Unknown: 35 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,972 (81.5%)

Not recovered: 180 (3.7%)

Better: 276 (5.7%)

Unknown: 358 (7.3%)

Deaths: 90 (1.8%)

Age: