Gibson County Fire Department responds to Trenton house fire

TRENTON, Tenn.– Around 4 p.m. this afternoon, the Gibson County Fire Department was paged to a house fire on Concord Cades Road.

According to officials, when the fire fighters arrived there was fire coming out of four windows on one side of the home and the garage roof had already caved in.

The husband escaped the fire and officials located the wife outside of the home.

Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey says several other city departments assisted with a lot of water and man power to get the fire under control.

“Looks like the fire started in the garage area got up into the attic then broke out before anybody noticed it out here,” Chief Cathey said.

Chief Cathey says the owners of the home may be able to save a few things inside of one end of the house…. But the house itself will probably be a total loss.