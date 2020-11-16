JMCSS kicks off annual coat drive for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday is the first day of the annual Jackson-Madison County School System coat drive.

“We have a lot of families each year unfortunately who cannot either afford, or don’t have, or either their coats are worn, too tight, too big, so we really reach out to those families to be a resource to them,” said Rhonda Heard, chief of family and community engagement for JMCSS.

The school system is accepting gently used coats or any type of winter essentials to keep students warm.

“It’s getting colder and of course when kids are at the bus stop and either they’re in their shirts or in a very thin jacket and it’s going to get colder,” Heard said. “It breaks my heart and I just know that that is a need for them to have those coats.”

For those concerned about COVID-19 being an issue for receiving used coats, don’t worry — the school system is aware.

“As the coats come in, there is a 48-hour turnaround that we’re able to get them out,” Heard said. “We do have a washing machine and dryer if those gently used coats need to be washed. We get them in and we get them out.”

You can bring any gently used coats as well as shoes, gloves, scarfs or any essential winter gear to the JMCSS Central Office on weekdays during normal business hours.

You have from now until November 30 to get those donations in.

For more information on donating, contact Rhonda Heard at (731) 506-2413 or email rlheard@jmcss.com.