LIFELINE Blood Services hosting blood drives to address need

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is urging West Tennesseans to donate blood this week.

LIFELINE says the local blood center is in an emergency need for all blood types.

LIFELINE Blood Services will host several blood mobile blood drive locations this week.

Monday, Nov. 16:

First Baptist Church, 210 Tennessee Ave. South, Parsons, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southside Church of Christ, 8596 TN-22, Dresden, 1 p.m. 6 p.m.

Trenton Rosenwald Middle School, 2065 U.S. 45 Bypass, Trenton, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17:

Jackson City Hall (Battle of the Badges blood drive), 101 East Main St., Jackson, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18:

Decaturville Elementary School, 820 S West St, Decaturville, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19:

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 100 McGaughey St, Dyersburg, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20:

West Tennessee Bone and Joint, 24 Physicians Drive, Jackson, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Bank, 126 Highway 641 North, Camden, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly, 670 TN-114 S, Scotts Hill, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call LIFELINE Blood Services at (731) 427-4431.