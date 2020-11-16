Mugshots : Madison County : 11/13/20 – 11/16/20

1/40 Tara Johnson Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/40 Alexia Patrick Violation of probation

3/40 Benjamin Browning Aggravated domestic assault

4/40 Benjamin Wilson Simple assault

5/40 Bobby Graves Driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law



6/40 Cantrell Hodges Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence

7/40 Chase Coleraine Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/40 Christina Koelsch Violation of probation

9/40 Cory Clifft Schedule II drug violations

10/40 Dan Washington Violation of probation



11/40 Deforrest Watkins Violation of community corrections

12/40 Deuna Douglass Simple domestic assault

13/40 Franchot Grant Violation of probation

14/40 Gerald Blanding Schedule IV drug violations, evading arrest, failure to appear

15/40 Gerald Struggs Simple domestic assault



16/40 Holly Roberson Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

17/40 Hunter Johnson Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

18/40 Hunter Taylor Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/40 Jaelynn Rhodes Contraband in penal institution, schedule IV drug violations, driving under the influence

20/40 James Davidson Aggravated assault



21/40 Jamiah Mays Failure to appear

22/40 Jaquez Johnson Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

23/40 Jimmy Womack Simple domestic assault

24/40 John Goodgame Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

25/40 Jordan Spillers Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



26/40 Justin Johnson Aggravated assault

27/40 Keith Roe Violation of community corrections

28/40 Kevin Duck Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

29/40 Kevin Fowler Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations

30/40 Kevin Wells Failure to appear



31/40 Koren Mitchem Violation of probation

32/40 Latoya Mosley Theft of motor vehicle

33/40 Melvin Gunn Violation of probation

34/40 Micayla Shaw Resisting stop/arrest

35/40 Natasha Kinniburgh Failure to appear



36/40 Rashawn Mckinley Failure to appear

37/40 Ronnie Mays Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation, violation of probation

38/40 Teresa Brown Failure to appear

39/40 Tracy Wooley Violation of community corrections

40/40 Tristen Teague Driving on revoked/suspended license

















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/16/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.