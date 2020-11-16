Mugshots : Madison County : 11/13/20 – 11/16/20 November 16, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/40Tara Johnson Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/40Alexia Patrick Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/40Benjamin Browning Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/40Benjamin Wilson Simple assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/40Bobby Graves Driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 6/40Cantrell Hodges Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 7/40Chase Coleraine Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/40Christina Koelsch Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/40Cory Clifft Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/40Dan Washington Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/40Deforrest Watkins Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/40Deuna Douglass Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/40Franchot Grant Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/40Gerald Blanding Schedule IV drug violations, evading arrest, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/40Gerald Struggs Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/40Holly Roberson Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/40Hunter Johnson Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 18/40Hunter Taylor Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/40Jaelynn Rhodes Contraband in penal institution, schedule IV drug violations, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 20/40James Davidson Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/40Jamiah Mays Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/40Jaquez Johnson Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 23/40Jimmy Womack Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/40John Goodgame Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/40Jordan Spillers Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 26/40Justin Johnson Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/40Keith Roe Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 28/40Kevin Duck Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 29/40Kevin Fowler Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 30/40Kevin Wells Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 31/40Koren Mitchem Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 32/40Latoya Mosley Theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 33/40Melvin Gunn Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/40Micayla Shaw Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 35/40Natasha Kinniburgh Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/40Rashawn Mckinley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 37/40Ronnie Mays Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 38/40Teresa Brown Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/40Tracy Wooley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 40/40Tristen Teague Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/13/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/16/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest