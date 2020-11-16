Paris Special Schools move to virtual, hybrid learning

PARIS, Tenn. — Paris Special School District has closed Pre-K through eighth grade due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The schools will be closed until Nov. 30, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

If you have a child in Pre-K through second grade, students will use a hybrid model of virtual and packets.

Third through eighth grade students will use virtual learning.

If you need any materials from Paris Elementary or Inman Middle School, call your school.

The post says parents will be contacted by their child’s teacher to determine if the student needs a packet delivery or pick up on Tuesday.

If you need a lunch delivery, call (731) 624-3675 ext. 3207. Breakfasts and lunches will be delivered by bus, or can be picked up at W.G. Rhea Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.