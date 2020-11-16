Quiet Weather in West Tennessee While Hurricane Iota Makes Landfall in Nicaragua

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Monday, November 16th

Quiet weather is expected to continue in West Tennessee all week! We’ve only had 0.35″ of rain so far this month after this past weekend’s cold front which is nearly 2″ below average for the month so far. Even if our monthly rainfall DOUBLED before the month was up, we’d still end up with the driest November on record which is currently the November of 1949 when only 0.72″ of rain fell.

TONIGHT

After a picture-perfect day, skies will continue to be mostly clear overnight. We started with freezing temperatures this morning, but may only bottom out in the middle to upper 30s at the coolest point of the night. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Sunny skies return yet again tomorrow! A weak cold front coming through tomorrow afternoon and evening will make tomorrow afternoon slightly cooler than today’s was with highs near 60°F. Clear skies will continue Tuesday night with temperatures returning to near freezing on Wednesday morning. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including what we can expect for the week of Thanksgiving, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com