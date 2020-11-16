Two Medina pageant contestants give back to their community

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– Kylee Perry and Sophie Lepinski, students at South Gibson County Middle and Elementary School, are using their talent to help provide a Thanksgiving meal for local families.

“We’ve formed a queen’s closet that is located in our local schools where we collect personal hygiene products, school supplies and food for the kids in those schools and we thought it would be a great idea to provide food for the kids families who need the Thanksgiving food,” says Kylee.

“We brought a bunch of stuff like turkey, and macaroni and cheese, and much more so that people that can’t afford a great thanksgiving meal can get food,” says Sophie.

The two girls provided enough food to donate to 20 families through Humboldt’s East Elementary School. The school will be delivering the food to the families.

At a pageant this past Saturday, the girls took a portion of the money raised to buy food needed to donate.

“We started to get donations to bring to schools that need it, so kids can go and get it any time they need it,” says Sophie.

After a year and a half, Kylee and Sophie have donated over 1,000 items to six Humboldt schools.

“We’re definitely gonna keep this going for a long time and we don’t want to stop doing this because we know that we’re helping our community,” says Kylee.