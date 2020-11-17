102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Madison Co.

Kyle Peppers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says a 51-year-old man died Nov. 14, and a 52-year-old man died Nov. 16 due to complications from COVID-19.

A total of 92 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

In addition, the health department says another 102 Madison County residents have tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,978.

Those cases range in age from 5-years-old to 90-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,009 (60.4%)
  • 38301: 1,405 (28.2%)
  • 38356: 76 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 53 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 91 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 47 (1%)
  • 38313: 115 (2.3%)
  • 38392: 36 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 54 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 8 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 11 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (.05%)
  • 38345: 2 (.05%)
  • Unknown: 48 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,324 (26.6%)
  • White: 2,001 (40.2%)
  • Asian: 15 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 103 (2.1%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 91 (1.8%)
  • Unspecified: 1,444 (29%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,778 (55.8%)
  • Male: 2,162 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 38 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 4,036 (81.1%)
  • Not recovered: 203 (4.1%)
  • Better: 292 (5.9%)
  • Unknown: 355 (7.1%)
  • Deaths: 92 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 231 (4.7%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 617 (12.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 870 (17.5%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 733 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 719 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 719 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 527 (10.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 300 (6%)
  • 80+: 220 (4.4%)
  • Unknown: 42 (0.9%)
