102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department says a 51-year-old man died Nov. 14, and a 52-year-old man died Nov. 16 due to complications from COVID-19.
A total of 92 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
In addition, the health department says another 102 Madison County residents have tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,978.
Those cases range in age from 5-years-old to 90-years-old.
There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,009 (60.4%)
- 38301: 1,405 (28.2%)
- 38356: 76 (1.5%)
- 38391: 53 (1.1%)
- 38366: 91 (1.8%)
- 38343: 47 (1%)
- 38313: 115 (2.3%)
- 38392: 36 (0.7%)
- 38355: 17 (0.3%)
- 38362: 54 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 8 (0.2%)
- 38308: 11 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (.05%)
- 38345: 2 (.05%)
- Unknown: 48 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,324 (26.6%)
- White: 2,001 (40.2%)
- Asian: 15 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 103 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 91 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 1,444 (29%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,778 (55.8%)
- Male: 2,162 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 38 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,036 (81.1%)
- Not recovered: 203 (4.1%)
- Better: 292 (5.9%)
- Unknown: 355 (7.1%)
- Deaths: 92 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 231 (4.7%)
- 11 – 20 years: 617 (12.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 870 (17.5%)
- 31 – 40 years: 733 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 719 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 719 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 527 (10.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 300 (6%)
- 80+: 220 (4.4%)
- Unknown: 42 (0.9%)