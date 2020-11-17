102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says a 51-year-old man died Nov. 14, and a 52-year-old man died Nov. 16 due to complications from COVID-19.

A total of 92 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

In addition, the health department says another 102 Madison County residents have tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,978.

Those cases range in age from 5-years-old to 90-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,009 (60.4%)

38301: 1,405 (28.2%)

38356: 76 (1.5%)

38391: 53 (1.1%)

38366: 91 (1.8%)

38343: 47 (1%)

38313: 115 (2.3%)

38392: 36 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.3%)

38362: 54 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 8 (0.2%)

38308: 11 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (.05%)

38345: 2 (.05%)

Unknown: 48 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,324 (26.6%)

White: 2,001 (40.2%)

Asian: 15 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 103 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 91 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 1,444 (29%)

Gender:

Female: 2,778 (55.8%)

Male: 2,162 (43.4%)

Unknown: 38 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,036 (81.1%)

Not recovered: 203 (4.1%)

Better: 292 (5.9%)

Unknown: 355 (7.1%)

Deaths: 92 (1.8%)

Age: