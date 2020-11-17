320,729 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,995 deaths, 1,929 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 320,729 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, November 17. In addition, 3,995 people have died and 1,929 are currently hospitalized. Another 276,497 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 22,441 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 290 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,488

Bedford County – 2,343

Benton County – 669

Bledsoe County – 1,117

Blount County – 4,557

Bradley County – 4,498

Campbell County – 1,363

Cannon County – 631

Carroll County – 1,476

Carter County — 2,309

Cheatham County – 1,386

Chester County – 901

Claiborne County – 673

Clay County – 485

Cocke County – 1,470

Coffee County – 2,451

Crockett County — 1,067

Cumberland County – 2,224

Davidson County – 38,719

Decatur County – 826

DeKalb County – 996

Dickson County – 2,461

Dyer County – 2,886

Fayette County – 2,019

Fentress County – 1,100

Franklin County – 1,760

Gibson County – 2,713

Giles County – 1,293

Grainger County – 824

Greene County – 2,591

Grundy County – 704

Hamblen County – 3,084

Hamilton County – 14,919

Hancock County – 134

Hardeman County — 2,135

Hardin County – 1,635

Hawkins County – 1,670

Haywood County — 1,506

Henderson County — 1,659

Henry County — 1,261

Hickman County – 1,031

Houston County – 549

Humphreys County – 610

Jackson County – 629

Jefferson County – 1,974

Johnson County – 1,337

Knox County – 16,474

Lake County – 1,116

Lauderdale County – 1,883

Lawrence County – 2,339

Lewis County — 671

Lincoln County – 1,304

Loudon County – 2,049

Macon County – 1,652

Madison County – 4,718

Marion County – 991

Marshall County – 1,520

Maury County – 5,125

McMinn County – 2,186

McNairy County — 1,326

Meigs County – 427

Monroe County – 1,849

Montgomery County – 5,705

Moore County — 343

Morgan County — 581

Obion County — 2,291

Overton County – 1,431

Perry County – 442

Pickett County — 345

Polk County – 607

Putnam County – 5,451

Rhea County – 1,448

Roane County – 2,052

Robertson County – 3,282

Rutherford County – 15,635

Scott County – 781

Sequatchie County – 464

Sevier County – 4,250

Shelby County – 43,700

Smith County – 1,289

Stewart County — 519

Sullivan County – 5,394

Sumner County – 8,312

Tipton County – 3,138

Trousdale County – 1,874

Unicoi County – 693

Union County — 657

Van Buren County – 290

Warren County – 2,078

Washington County – 5,125

Wayne County – 1,726

Weakley County — 1,945

White County – 1,580

Williamson County – 9,892

Wilson County – 6,377

Out of state – 6,176

Pending – 4,093

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 393

Asian – 2,711

Black or African-American – 48,536

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 212

Other/Multiracial – 32,331

White – 183,043

Pending – 53,503

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 207,927

Hispanic or Latino – 30,111

Pending – 82,691

Gender:

Female – 167,542

Male – 150,674

Pending – 2,513

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.