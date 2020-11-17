A Little Cooler This Afternoon

Weather Update: Tuesday, November 17 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a cold note, but not quite as bad as Monday. Skies remain mainly clear, but there is actually a cold front moving in. You will hardly know the front went by as it has no precipitation or clouds for that matter associated with it. It will ultimately affect the day for us. The main effect will be the temps which will stall in the upper 50s to right around 60. Otherwise there will be plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the work week. Tonight, High pressure will settle in. It will lead to a rather cold start to the morning tomorrow, in fact some could drop into the upper 20s thanks to the bone dry air in place associated with the high pressure.



