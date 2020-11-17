Below Freezing Temperatures in the Forecast Tonight

Weather Update – 5:30 p.m. – Tuesday, November 17th

Temperatures have been cooler today thanks to north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour following a cold front that came through West Tennessee. We’re heading for one cold night across the area with temperatures dropping below freezing. However, a warming trend will likely characterize the weather for the rest of the week leading to well-above-average temperatures.

TONIGHT

It’s going to be a cold night across West Tennessee! Maybe even the coldest night of Fall so far. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 20s at the coldest point of the night with calm winds and clear skies. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Sunny skies continue tomorrow and after the freezing cold morning, temperatures are expected to be right about average for this time of the year and peak in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll get chilly again tomorrow night but should be near 70°F on Thursday! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including what we can expect for the week of Thanksgiving, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

