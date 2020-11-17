Bethel University to host ‘Christmas with Renaissance’ virtually

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University’s performing arts program — Renaissance — will present the annual “Christmas with Renaissance” performance virtually this year.

“Each year, Bethel University Renaissance presents a special Christmas celebration to the local community and campus family, and although we will be unable to offer an in-person Christmas performance this year, this beloved event returns in a new format,” said Matthew Holt, executive director of Renaissance.

The performance involves hundreds of students and showcases all aspects of the arts program: Renaissance Choir, Quartet, Resound, Bluegrass Band, Regiment, Wind Ensemble and Theatre.

You must have a ticket to access the performance, which are $25 per family.

The concert will be available to ticket holders beginning December 14, and you will be able to view the performance through December 20.

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.