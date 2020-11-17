JMCSS suspends in-person learning for Thanksgiving week

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Marlon King announced Tuesday that in-person classes will be suspended during the week of Thanksgiving.

King says a continual rise in COVID cases throughout the area contributed to the decision.

Teachers and staff will telework from home, which will give all buildings an opportunity to be properly sanitized and stocked with necessary products.

The additional days off will be designated as remote optional learning days for students.

King says providing a full week for Thanksgiving Break will allow his team to observe the spread of the virus closely while they decide on the best path for in-person learners going forward.