LIFELINE kicks off annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive contest

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is saving lives by hosting its eighth annual “Battle of the Badges” blood drive outside Jackson City Hall.

“Today is a blood drive that is part of our week-long Battle of the Badges blood drive competition,” said Cherie Parker, LIFELINE’s public relations coordinator. “All of our heroes here in West Tennessee in Madison County, emergency management personnel, they are teaming up to help save lives.”

First responders recruit their family, friends, and coworkers to come and donate blood for a great cause.

“Each agency that is participating, they have a goal that we’re asking them to meet, and the ones that do not meet their goal — the losers — they’re going to get a pie in the face, so that’s a big incentive to make sure that they meet their goal,” Parker said.

Parker says its important that blood is available for patients in need.

“Right now, there’s a critical need all over the country,” Parker said. “People are not giving enough blood, but patients are using blood, so we’ve got to make it up. We’ve got to make sure it’s there. There is no substitute.”

The process of donating blood is quick and simple. You head inside city hall, get registered and checked in, then you head out to get your blood drawn, and you’re all done and on your way in less than 30 minutes.

“It’s one of those things, you know, it’s giving back to the community,” said Jackson Police Department Assistant Chief Thom Corly. “It’s giving back, especially during this time with everything going on and people needing blood. It’s a way to get out and kind of challenge each other to give blood, so that’s the reason why we’re here today.”

Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to donate blood.

Donors have until November 21 to donate blood at LIFELINE to participate in the Battle of the Badges contest.

For more information on how to donate blood, click here.