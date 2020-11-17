Mugshots : Madison County : 11/16/20 – 11/17/20

1/11 ZIANNA WOODS Violation of community corrections

2/11 BRANTLEY MILLER Failure to appear, failure to comply

3/11 JULIA SMITH Simple domestic assault

4/11 KEYANDRE SNIPES Aggravated burglary

5/11 MARTEZ POE Failure to appear



6/11 MICAYLA SHAW Theft of property under $1,000, violation of probation

7/11 QUIBA PORTER Evading arrest

8/11 REGINALD WILLIAMSON Return for court

9/11 ROBERT BUNN Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

10/11 SAMANTHA BIRSEN Simple domestic assault



11/11 SAMANTHA MORENO Violation of probation























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/16/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/17/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.