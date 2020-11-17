Mugshots : Madison County : 11/16/20 – 11/17/20 November 17, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11ZIANNA WOODS Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11BRANTLEY MILLER Failure to appear, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11JULIA SMITH Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11KEYANDRE SNIPES Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11MARTEZ POE Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11MICAYLA SHAW Theft of property under $1,000, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11QUIBA PORTER Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11REGINALD WILLIAMSON Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11ROBERT BUNN Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11SAMANTHA BIRSEN Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11SAMANTHA MORENO Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/16/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/17/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest