RIFA gives back during the holiday season with “Hunger-Free Holidays”

JACKSON, Tenn.– For a lot of us, our favorite holiday memories are centered around a dining room table with family and friends. This year a local organization is helping bring more families some cheer for the holiday season. RIFA is hosting their ‘Hunger-free Holidays’ food drive and is asking the community for help to provide the holiday meals for those in need.

“We here at RIFA just want to do everything we can to provide that traditional holiday meal for families in need throughout the community,” Marketing and events coordinator Gracie Sloan says.

Regional Inter-Faith Association partnered with United Way Christmas Partners and the Salvation Army to provide holiday meal staples for families within the community this holiday season.

“Your ham, your stuffing, your cranberry sauce, your mashed potatoes all of those items that we all love,” Sloan says.

Sloan says recipients will pick up the bags from RIFA and will be given a bag fit to the size of their family.

“Our Thanksgiving meals will be distributed this next week as we are approaching Thanksgiving. RIFA’s Christmas meals will be distributed later in December with the Salvation Army’s angel tree,” Sloan says.

During last year’s ‘Hunger-free Holidays,’ RIFA served over 800 families. This year they anticipate serving over 1,000 families.

“Especially after the year we’ve all had, just be able to sit down with your family and friends and enjoy those staples we all love is something we will all be extra grateful for this year,” says Sloan.

To find more information on RIFA’s Hunger-free Holiday’s food drive, click here.